¿Los “Muchachos” ayudaron a que no estalle el país?

A días de la llegada de los Campeones del Mundo, para reencontrarse con su hinchada cabe la pregunta.

Alguna vez se preguntaron qué hubiera pasado con el país si esa pelota de Kolo Muani no la atajaba el fenomenal Dibu. Contra fáctico, sin lugar a duda, pero conociendo un poco cómo influye en el ánimo social argentino el futbol, no es tan alocado pensar que los padecimientos económicos sociales que nos invaden en el arranque del año electoral hubieran sido potenciados al infinito

La atajada del Dibu accionó como aquella escena inolvidable de Mach Point, de Woody Allen, cuando la pelota de tenis bordea la franja superior de la red, generando una incertidumbre tremenda sobre cómo influirá en el futuro dependiendo de donde caiga,

Alberto habrá sufrido la foto que Messi le dio a Macri en los premios The Best, pero más que como político que hincha habrá gritado aquella final ganada de forma épica frente a los franceses.

Claro que conseguir cuotas cuando la soga aprieta es siempre una esperanza. En días esa memoria emotiva de “cuando fuimos felices millones de argentinos” volverá como un aire fresco pese a estar afuera del Monumental. Haga la prueba en los momentos depresivos, si aún no lo hizo, de ver esos videos de los goles de la Scaloneta o la algarabía de los festejos populares, y santo remedio.

Igualmente, en el fondo sabemos que la dura realidad convive con nosotros en cada corte de calle, compra del super, y en la comprobación que la inseguridad te lleva puesto.

 La fragmentación reinante es el oxímoron de aquellos festejos proyectados desde Qatar.

La semana cerró con una inflación interanual de tres dígitos. En todas las usinas políticas que se precien con alguna posibilidad de gobernar el país en los próximos cuatro años se sincera que las medidas a tomar, al asumir el poder, serán de un cimbronazo importante y un costo social altísimo.

Devaluación con mayúsculas y reformas estructurales se repiten, y hasta algunos se animan a dejarlo en letra de molde en el discurso público,

El gran interrogante es cómo acompañará el sistema político ese complicado proceso de tomarse en serio de una vez la transición, Si las encuestas tienen razón , los actores de la campaña que mejor polaricen serán gananciosos. ¿Habrá chances el día después de coser los descosido durante veinte años de fuerte grieta?

Ninguno que gane contará con mayorías parlamentarias, la calle será aun mas hostil en los reclamos de los que menos tienen y nada para perder. Francia está estallado por una reforma previsional que Macrón impone por decreto.  La fragmentación reinante es el oxímoron de aquellos festejos proyectados desde Qatar. Volviendo al futbol , aprovechemos el último recreo,

Horacio Caride