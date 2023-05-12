Sietecase y Manguel se cruzaron por el escándalo de Milman y sus secretarias

Los pases radiales suelen ponerse tensos. En este caso, Reinaldo Sietecase y Romina Manguel discutieron sobre la situación de Gerardo Milman y sus dos secretarias involucradas por un testigo muy sospechoso con el atentado a Cristina Kirchner. Sietecase cuestionó el rol de la jueza y del fiscal. “Vos me estás tergiversando y no lo puedo permitir”, se enojó.  Todo comenzó cuando Manguel le dijo que “está peleado con la realidad”. 

 