Sigue la crisis en Tigre: ahora se bajó la esposa del intendente

Apenas unos días después de la ola de renuncias registrada en el gabinete municipal, ahora renunció Gisela Ramona Hortazo, esposa del jefe comunal Julio Zamora y quien lideraba su lista de candidatos al Concejo.

La mujer de Zamora había sido impugnada porque va por la reelección con dos años de mandato aún por delante.

“Ante la impugnación de un espacio político hacia mi candidatura he decidido presentar mi renuncia para no ser un obstáculo en el avance de la lista Unión por la Patria de Tigre”, dijo la concejala.

Su reemplazante será una funcionaria municipal, Cecilia Ferreira.