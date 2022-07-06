Sigue moviendo Pichichi ante la desorientación de un gobierno

Era Massa hasta el sábado a la noche . Cristina no quiso y por default avanza dentro del gabinete Scioli. Nuevos funcionarios de Batakis.

“Hola decime Pichichi”, dice con tono simpático el Ministro de Producción , Daniel Scioli, a sus interlocutores en el momento más dramático de un gobierno y una postal repetida de la desazón de un país. Un optimista, especie casi en extinción .

El último sábado a la noche, cuando Cristina culminaba su discurso en Ensenada y Guzmán renunciaba, el hombre que iba a ser el articulador del relanzamiento gubernamental era Sergio Massa. En un par de horas , volvió cabizbajo a la presidencia de Diputados.

Scioli hoy es una síntesis de nimio encuentro entra ambos bandos. Alberto lo llama su “hermano” y Ella lo tolera como un mal necesario.

En este contexto de desorientación , Pichichi avanza por default. Tomó como propias las riendas de Batakis y los nuevos funcionarios que la van a secundar pasaron por la lancha del optimismo , en la administración bonaerense,

Ingresan : Martin Pollera  como nuevo secretario de Comercio en remplazo del renunciante  Guillermo Hang, y también  Martín Di Bella como Secretario de Hacienda, quien estuvo en ARBA cuando Scioli fue gobernador,

El resto que suma al equipo económico se le adjudica a colaboradores de siempre de la ministra bostera.

Se viene batallas internas que pondrán a prueba el equilibrio que siempre intenta mantener el ex motonauta. Planes sociales , salario universal , FMI y nuevos cambios de gabinete.

 