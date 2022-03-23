Silvia Fernandez Barrios contó que tuvo un Pingüino

Sorprendió, no se puso colorada. Venían contando la noticia del ñandú que atropelló a una ciclista e insólitamente estaba en una casa domesticado, La mayoría de los panelistas y el conductor Doman razonaron que es un a barbaridad que alguien tenga fuera de su hábitat a ese tipo de animales. Salvo para Silvia que naturalizó que se tenga de mascota un ñandú y contó que ella tuvo un pingüino de mascota cuando vivió en el sur. Polémico.