Silvia Mercado, sin acreditación en la Rosada

No le renovaron la acreditación que tenía hace diez años. Silvia Mercado mantuvo un fuerte roce con Milei cuando informó “sin autorización” sobre el destino de sus perros. La periodista denunció que “la única explicación” es que “algo haya molestado a Karina Milei” y, por eso, quiera “tomarse una venganza”. Crece la preocupación de periodistas críticos y especialistas en veterinarias.