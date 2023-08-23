Sin intermedios: de “es todo campaña psicológica” a “es el 2001”

La portavoz habló de agite de Milei por los saqueos. En tanto, un realidad late dramáticamente con un octubre eterno.

Al principio hubo agite y campaña psicológica. Luego los hechos manipulados por las redes se materializaron en un par de saqueos graves que pusieron en alerta a Sergio Berni y todo el Conurbano. El peronismo no se puede permitir ni el helicóptero ni la palabra saqueos aunque tenga una carga gravosa de responsabilidad en aquel traumático 2001.

Hace 20 años las redes eran ajenas a la pulseada del sentido de la realidad. Hoy marcan una agenda controversial donde en segundos impone una realidad muy dificultosa para chequear. Hubo de todo. Fake news, viralizando imágenes viejas haciéndolas pasar por novedosas. La imagen del Chino llorando ante toda la pérdida de su negocio estuvo calzada justo como impacto de la memoria emocional que remueve heridas abiertas.

Si algo le faltaba al drama de estar conmemorando 40 años de democracia pisando brazas encendidas era la instalación de saqueos. El histórico referente piquetero Raúl Castells declaró que él agitó a un grupo de necesitados a ir por el kilo de la milanesa, exigiendo comida. Para cubrirse judicialmente señaló que siempre “sin apelar a la violencia”.

La distancia que hay entre las gestiones con el FMI en Washington y esta acuciante situación social es abismal. Los cruces de la campaña se acoplaron a esta nueva realidad de modo 2001 y a medio escalón de la hiper, con mayor agite. El gobierno culpando a Milei y el nuevo protagonista de la selva, poniendo al oficialismo como un armador de escenarios para “victimizarse”-

La democracia paliativa quedó tibia para la tensión reinante. El votante del León pide medidas ejemplificadoras de su candidato que comienza a preocuparse también de como sería un gobierno narco capitalista. Los planes sociales quedan licuados con el avance inflacionario.

Consultores enmiendan, segundo a segundo, proyecciones y escenarios que quedan como papel quemado al fragor de los acontecimientos, la pregunta es: ¿Quiénes entran al posible balotaje? ¿Milei gana en primera vuelta? o las más impactante: ¿Llegamos?

Horacio Caride