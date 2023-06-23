Situación límite para Mariana Brey en Argenzuela . ¿Por qué sigue?

Es atacada por Brancatelli pos sus disidencias políticas. Qué pasará.

Mariana Brey resiste en un clima hostil dentro del programa que todavía sigue sin conducir Jorge Rial, tras su proceso de recuperación de salud. La periodista de espectáculo llegó al canal ultra k por pedido del ex Intruso. Desde el arranque del ciclo Argenzuela , chocó con Diego Brancatelli. Ahora que Branca es quien agarró la manija del programa , los choque son permanentes e insostenibles

Para colmo , los otros compañeros como Mauro Federico la suelen dejar desairada cuando la temática es claramente política. El colmo de la situación fue cuando entrevistaron a Pablo Moyano quien terminó yéndose del móvil por el chiquero de cruces dentro del segmento televisivo.

Brey quiso saber porque la CGT no condenaba la violencia de los manifestantes en Jujuy . Sus colegas la cortaron de cuajo , y Brancatelli llegó a afirmar en tono amenazante : “Vos, ¿ de qué lado estás?”.

Brey confesó a un círculo intimo que se banca el mal trago porque el canal le paga bien y obtiene beneficios difíciles de conseguir en otros medios. La apuesta de la periodista es que pronto vuelva Rial y ponga ciertos equilibrios.