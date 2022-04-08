Sobreseyeron a Tamara Pettinato por su visita a la quinta de Olivos en plena pandemia

La Justicia entendió que su reunión con el Presidente fue por temas profesionales.

tamara-pettinatto

El juez federal Lino Mirabelli sobreseyó a Tamara Pettinato por su visita a la quinta de Olivos en plena pandemia. La panelista había sido denunciado a raíz a una nota del sitio “El Disenso”, que daba cuenta de una reunión con el presidente Alberto Fernández el domingo 14 de junio de 2020, entre las 19 y las 21:30.

Pettinato se había presentado en su momento a la Justicia para justificar aquella visita como parte de su tarea como periodista. Dijo que se desempeñaba en distintos medios de comunicación audiovisuales y radiales y aportó los permisos de circulación que habría gestionado durante la vigencia de las restricciones sanitarias en razón de la pandemia.

Para el juez, quedó acreditado que Pettinato fue a Olivos por su profesión. “Las constancias documentales pertinentes dan cuenta que Petinatto Dutelli asistió a una “audiencia” hacia la sede de la “Jefatura” la cual se trata de la “edificación donde el Sr. Presidente desempeña sus tareas como titular del Poder Ejecutivo”, dice el fallo, Y agrega: “Los elementos de juicio incorporados a este sumario indican que el comportamiento analizado no generó transgresión alguna a las normas extrapenales que regulaban la materia, puesto que es razonable concluir que guardaba relación con las actividades periodísticas de Pettinato Dutelli como trabajadora de “servicios de comunicación audiovisuales, radiales y gráficos”, además de que había sido convocada a dicho sitio por las autoridades superiores del gobierno nacional en ejercicio de sus funciones, tareas ambas que explícitamente la dispensaban de cumplir con el aislamiento (art. 6, inc. 2° y 9° del DNU 297/2020 y sus prórrogas)”.

La causa es una de las tantas causas paralelas a la investigación por la Fiesta en Olivos.

En su momento, hubo todo tipo de versiones. Yanina Latorre llegó a decir: “Estuvo Tamara {Pettinato] con una chica que se dedica a la prostitución. Contado y sabido por ella. En la quinta de Olivos. El año pasado en la cuarentena cuando nosotras no podíamos ni salir a la calle, nada más que para trabajar” dijo la panelista.

 