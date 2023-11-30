Sofía Clereci apareció en un móvil armado y la increparon

Fue en el programa del Pollo Álvarez. Le gritaron “devolvé los dólares”.

El móvil tuvo toda la apariencia de ser el clásico arreglo de aparecer para no decir nada pero dar un aviso que puede hablar. La modelo que subió el video escandaloso por el que explotó el viaje cel crucero Bandido del ex Jefe de gabinete de la provincia, fingió ser sorprendida por el novillero . En ese programa del 13, conducido por el Pollo Álvarez , ya había promocionado su marca de ropa.

En estas circunstancias pos escándalo , reapareció mientras Insaurralde sigue guardando silencio y apartado de toda reunión política. Contestó monosílabos . Dijo que se siente tranquila y en un buen momento. Cuando’ le preguntó el novillero si seguía viéndolo a Martín, ella sonrió y dio por terminad ala nota. En el medio, un peatón le gritó “devolvé los dólares”. ¿ Qué mensaje quiso dar?

 