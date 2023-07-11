Una ex amiga de Fabiola le pidió una reunión a Alberto Fernández

Sofia Pacchi era asesora de Fabiola Yañez. La relación terminó muy mal. ¿Por qué vuelve?

Sofía Pacchi fue un personaje clave en el escándalo de la Fiesta de Olivos. Hasta ese momento era una de las mejores amigas de la primera dama, con quien trabajaba como asesora. Pero la relación terminó muy mal y en diciembre de 2021 fue echada de la Secretaría General de la Presidencia. Siempre fue un cabo suelto en la causa porque decidió aislarse y contrató como abogado a Fernando Burlando, que no tiene buena relación con la Casa Rosada.

De hecho, Pacchi fue la última que hizo un ofrecimiento de dinero para ser sobreseída en la causa judicial por la Fiesta en Olivos. Ofreció $250 mil, recién el año pasado, cuando el juez Mirabelli la citó a indagatoria.

En ese momento, la ex modelo aclaró que sus visitas frecuentes a Olivos, unas 65 en tiempos de pandemia, tenían que ver únicamente con su trabajo como asesora de Fabiola. También declaró que vive del “dinero que familiares y amigos me prestan”. Y agregó que el único bien a su nombre era un vehículo Volkswagen.

Después del escándalo, Pacchi fue seguida con atención desde la Casa Rosada porque en más de una ocasión intentó con hablar en los medios y contar su versión de los hechos. Hubiera sido explosivo para la imagen del Presidente.

Según pudo saber ExpedientePolitico, el fin de semana fue citada en la quinta de Olivos. Al final, la reunión se canceló sin nueva fecha. Una versión indica que la ex modelo viene pidiendo hace tiempo por una cuestión familiar. Solo ellos saben los detalles.