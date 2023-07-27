Sofía Pacchi volvió a la quinta de Olivos: con quién se reunió y qué reclama

La ex asesora de Fabiola Yañez estuvo en la residencia. El encuentro se había postergado hace dos semanas.

El martes a las tarde, cerca de las 19 horas, Sofía Pacchi llegó sola a la entrada de la quinta de Olivos, en la calle Villate. Charló con un policía y pudo pasar porque tenía una cita acordada. La escena fue registrada por un fotógrafo. Pese a la prueba contundente, en el Gobierno ya tienen preparada una respuesta de manual: “Solo hay un registro de ingreso, pero estuvo reunida con otra persona”.

Pacchi no había vuelto más a Olivos luego del escándalo por el cumpleaños de su amiga, al menos hasta entonces, Fabiola Yañez. La ex asesora de la primera dama se mantuvo en el cargo hasta fines de 2021, pero solo para “comprar” su silencio.

Desde entonces, es un problema para la Casa Rosada. Un cabo suelto. “Sabe mucho”, coinciden todos los interlocutores.

La situación se complicó a mediados del año pasado, cuando el juez federal que investiga la Fiesta en Olivos, Lino Mirabelli, la citó a indagatoria. Desde entonces, Pacchi viene reclamando, a través de diversos interlocutores, que “le cierren la causa”, pero ni el propio Presidente logró el sobreseimiento.

En el medio, se distanció del abogado de Yañez y se fue con Fernando Burlando, que no tiene buena relación con Alberto Fernández.

Hace dos semanas, Pacchi tenía una reunión acordada en Olivos. A último momento se la suspendieron por la agenda del Presidente, pudo saber este medio. Finalmente, pudo ir este martes. ¿De qué hablaron? Una fuente dijo que la ex asesora viene reclamando hace tiempo por un tema familiar. Otros insisten que en realidad busca una solución definitiva a la causa judicial y que habría sido convocada. “No la pidió ella la reunión”, dicen esas fuentes.

Hay otro dato. El martes a la tarde, a la hora del misterioso encuentro, Fabiola Yañez no estaba en Olivos.

 