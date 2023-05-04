Solano le invitó un cafecito a Anamá pero no la convenció sobre Milei

Un poquito de ablande en la agreste campaña. Se cruzaron en las redes. Sabiendo que la ex modelo brasilera votaría a Milei, el representante de la izquierda , Gabriel Solano , la invitó a tomar un café para tratar de revertir su voto. No lo logró pero pegaron onda.