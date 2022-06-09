Sorpresa en la interna radical: Cornejo sería compañero de fórmula de un candidato del PRO

En momentos que el partido de Yrigoyen se cree con posibilidades de volver al poder, el mendocino amaga con ir con Macri o Larreta.

La interna de la interna es protagonista en todos los enclaves políticos aliancistas de las últimas neblinas otoñales. Juntos tiene algunas evidentes y otras que se van a destapar muy pronto. Resulta que hay un sector del radicalismo que opina, puertas adentro, que la UCR no tiene figuras competitivas para cocinarse en una interna con el PRO y que lo mejor seria esperar un turno y mientras tanto focalizan la cohesión de Juntos, avanzando en ganar distritos claves que permitan exhibir gobernadores radicales. Sería algo así como el paso a paso de Mostaza.

Otros, como Morales y Manes, creen por el contrario que esta puede ser la gran oportunidad a no dejar pasar, y si bien entre ellos hay por el momento competencia presidencialista, persisten más las coincidencias estratégicas.

Entre los primeros , asoma la sorpresa que puede dar el mendocino Alfredo Cornejo, quien entiende que los radicales deben secundar las formulas presidenciales próximas como vices. Por supuesto que el ex gobernador se anota. Muy amigo de Mauricio, charló esta alternativa con el ex presidente que quiere jugar el segundo tiempo. “Si no es Macri también puede encajar con Horacio”, especula una fuente cercana a Cornejo.

Si esta hipótesis avanza traería un verdadero despiole a la UCR que en la última Convención de La Plata pareció reordenar la tropa mirando a Facundo Manes como el candidato más competitivo. el enojo de Morales con Macri , quien ensució la figura de Yrigoyen, puede también explicarse desde estas intenciones de inmiscuirse en la interna radical.

Otra cuestión a seguir de cerca es como queda la figura de Martín Lousteau a quien le aparecieron dos competidores en la ciudad por la sucesión de Larreta. Jorge Macri (es Mauricio) y Fernán Quirós (alentado por Larreta). Tensiones del lado de la otra lapicera.

 