Sorpresa: quién será la dupla del prime time de A24

Todavía no se conoce el horario. Viviana Canosa tendría un paso con Baby Etchecopar.

Luego de dejar atrás TN y sus placas sobre el dólar, Marcela Pagano se convirtió en una figura del Grupo América: tanto que las autoridades del canal le dieron lugar en varios programas y en cada uno de ellos, rindió. Por eso, ahora le ofrecieron pasar al primetime de la señal informativa.

Con llanto de por medio, como últimamente hacen todos los conductores en la televisión, Pagano contó este viernes que fue su último día al frente del programa de la tarde y que muy pronto compartirá la conducción de un programa bien político en la franja central de A24.

No estará sola: con ella llegará Edi Zunino, histórico periodista del Diario Perfil de Jorge Fontevecchia, que en el pasado tuvo un programa, primero en Canal Metro, después en Youtube, que se llamaba como uno de sus libros: “En el barro”.

Próximamente, entonces, la dupla Pagano – Zunino buscará competir de igual a igual a la noche con los “tanques” políticos de TN y C5N.