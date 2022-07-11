Sri Lanka: un piletazo de los indignados que sigue la saga de los gobernantes a tiro del helicópero

El pequeño país insular , vecino a India, mostró la peor cara del disconformismo sobre sistemas democráticos.

Sri Lanka es un estado insular de Asia Meridional Su sistema politico es hiper presidencialista , al tal punto que el primer mandario elegido por el voto popular puede elegir a un diputado para que sea su primer Ministro. De Sri Lanka a Buenos Aires hay 14.890 km, una enorme distancia.

Sin duda, las traspolación de este tipo de levantamiento de indignados, en el planeta, por el reparto de un torta más equlibrada, tiene sus particularidades en cada una de las naciones . Hacer paralelismos forzados no sirve en el análisis sesudo que reriquiere la complejidad actual, pero desde la película Joker en adelante se viene anticipando un cataclismo, que muchos polítólogos y ciencistas sociales tambien observan, con visión crítica, sobre el desarrollo y grado de disconformidad con los sistemas de representación democrática.

Este país vecino a la India, está endeudado con China  por más de 50 millones de dólares y pidió un rescate al FMI que nunca llegó por considerarse una nación inviable para el cumplimiento de sus obligacones económicas. La guerra de Rusia- Ucrania agravó su situación al quedarse sin provisión de combustible.

Sri Lanka elevó este debate a las espectacularidad de las imágenes de los indignados saqueando el palacio de poder de la isla y con su presidente huyendo. La imagen de los desplazados, gozando por unos minutos de los beneifcios de ser ricos , con un piletazo mediante, fueron desvastadoras y un alerta mundial contundente.

En nuestro continente la fragilidad institucional y la violencia política nos avisa a cuenta gotas. La última foto de un Bolsonarista asesinando de un disparo a un cuadro político del PT de Lula , son balas que pican cerca de la profunda intolerancia. Los presidentes tras ganar elecciones , como Boric en Chile , pierden a borbotones imagen positiva producto de la impaciencia del electorado.

Argentina sigue jugando en la cornisa, en el casi siempre explota pero un milagro ocurre en el medio. Su estratificacióm social aún tiene diques de contención aunque en medio de una radicalización proonunciada de planeos políticos, falta de cohesión de autoridad y una inflación que ensancha la pobreza a diario.

El sistema político saca a diario un vida más. hay escraches puntuales y a la vez casuales cuando por ejemplo turistas “indignados” se topan con un ex ministro de salud que recuerdan los invitaba a vacunarse al tiempo que armaba un circuito VIP para inmunizarse.

Hay dos libros de lectura obligatoria para ir sintonizando a lo que asistimos casi sin dimensionarlo en su verdadera gravedad. Uno de ellos es Infocracia del sur Koreano,Byung-Chul Han. El filósofo más leído de esta coyuntura, dice que vivimos la rendición de las democracias ante los algoritmos y la saturación de información, con fake naws mediantes, imponene la mentira sobre la verdad y desarticulan cuanquier intento de relato político tradicional.

En otra perpectiva pero en sintonía con la ola de indignados , Pablo Stefanoni, habla desde su La Rebeldía de las Derechas, de como los neo nacionalismos están más atentos a la rebeldía de los jovenes que lo que pueden captar las izquierdas.

Horacio Caride

 