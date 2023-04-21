Stiuso no podrá declarar en el juicio por el crimen de su amigo “Lauchón” Viale

Lo rechazó el TOF 5. Qué había dicho el ex jefe de los espías.

En la recta final del juicio por el crimen de un agente de la SIDE a manos del Grupo Halcón, los abogados de la víctima pidieron citar como testigo a “Jaime” Stiuso para que le cuente al tribunal su hipótesis alrededor de la muerte del “Lauchón” Viale.

Para Stiuso, la Bonaerense mató a Viale en el 2013 para mandarle un mensaje a él. La víctima no era un espía más: era su amigo. Para el hombre más poderoso de la SIDE hasta aquel momento, detrás de la operación estuvo el gobernador Daniel Scioli.

Stiuso declaró en 2016, mencionó a la expresidenta Cristina Kirchner, al ex gobernador y a otros ex jefes de la renovada AFI, según una nota publicada aquel año por La Nación y dio pistas sobre lo que consideró una “guerra de espías” en el kirchnerismo.

A partir de lo que contaron testigos en las audiencias de debate, especialmente los peritos, los abogados también pidieron ampliar la acusación contra Gustavo Ernesto Martínez y Pedro Nelson Alegre, del Grupo Halcón, por ensañamiento y alevosía.

Sin embargo, tal como publicó el sitio Encriptada, el Tribunal Federal Oral 5 de San Martín no hizo lugar a los dos pedidos de la querella particular. En mayo será el momento de los alegatos. Después solo quedará que los jueces den a conocer el veredicto.

 