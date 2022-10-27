Stolbizer justificó su ausencia: “Tenía frío y sueño”

La diputada Margarita Stolbizer fue una de las que estuvo ausente a la hora de las votaciones en la sesión del Presupuesto. “Me fui a las 5.30, tenía frío y sueño”, fue la respuesta de la legisladora ante una consulta que le hizo Jonathan Viale.

La actitud de Stolbizer y otros diputados opositores contrastó con la diputada Camila Crescimbeni, quien perdió a un hijo pero igualmente estuvo en la sesión y fue aplaudida por todos.