Sturzenegger, el padre del mega decreto que no tiene cargo

El ex titular del Central reapareció con toda la centralidad y potencia. El autor intelectual de la desregulación de la economía posó como un ministro más.

El economista Federico Sturzenegger reapareció como una suerte de espectro detrás del trono. En la primera cadena nacional del presidente de una semana, Javier Milei se mantuvo de pie rodeado por ministros que estuvieron sentados en la escenificación de los anuncios del mega decreto desregulador de la economía.

Sturzenegger había presentado la renuncia como presidente del Central en 2015 por falta de respaldo político que había “minado su credibilidad”. Luego, el economista ortodoxo liberal estuvo procesado por el mega canje del gobierno de De La Rúa cuando se desempeñó como secretario económico.

Milei le compró su plan de ideas, el mismo que le había ofrecido a Patricia Bullrich por si llegaba a presidente. Su ínfula termina siendo en el inicio del nuevo gobierno mucho más influyente que el del ministro de eEconomía, Toto Caputo, quien hará el trabajo directo con el FMI y tenedores de bonos. Una suerte de nuevo Guzmán pero con otros objetivos.

 