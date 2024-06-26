Subasta tecnológica del Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad de Buenos Aires anuncia la próxima subasta online de tecnología, que incluye teléfonos celulares y hardware para pc, que se realizará por cuenta y orden de la AFIP – ADUANA (Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos), el 04 de julio a partir de las 11hs, a través de la plataforma de subastas online del Banco Ciudad, en https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/

Los artículos se distribuyen en 34 lotes, que incluyen una variedad de modelos de teléfonos celulares nuevos de la marca Xiaomi y dispositivos de almacenamiento, también sin uso, de las marcas Toshiba y Kingston.

La propuesta permite adquirir lotes de una unidad hasta las 25 unidades, en el caso de los teléfonos celulares, que incluyen diversos modelos como Xiaomi POCO M5, REDMI 9, REDMI NOTE 10, 11S, 12, 12C y 12PRO. Se destaca un lote integrado por 5 celulares Xiaomi modelo REDMI NOTE 12PRO de 256gb con una base de $ 819.637. Por su parte, los discos duros portables se subastan en lotes de dos hasta doscientas cuatro unidades,  este último compuesto por discos sólidos (SSD) de 240 GB KINGSTON con un valor base de $ 2.433.159.

Las mercaderías están en los depósitos de AFIP-ADUANA en la Ciudad de Posadas, Misiones; y en la Ciudad de Formosa, Formosa. Podrán ser examinados los días 27 y 28 de junio de 9 a 12hs, según lo indicado en las condiciones de la subasta, disponibles en

https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/subasta/3278

 La modalidad del remate es 100% online, con requisito de inscripción previa online y un depósito en garantía  que debe realizarse hasta 48 horas hábiles antes del inicio, a través de la plataforma de subastas del Banco Ciudad: https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/