Sujarchuk lanzó su reelección en Escobar

El intendente  Ariel Sujarchuk se encamina a otro mandato en el partido de Escobar. Sustentado en una eficiente gestión y con el aval del candidato a presidente, Sergio Massa. Afiches que dicen a donde apuntará su campaña “Ariel Hace 2023”.

 