Susana dice que solo vuelve si se van los K

Susana Giménez fue entrevistada por Rodrigo Lussich en Socios del Espectáculo. El periodista viajó a Punta del Este y no esquivó ningún tema. Dijo que solo volvería al país si se van del poder los kirchneristas. “No tolero que me quiten el 70% de lo que gano en impuestos”, recalcó.

Por otra parte, negó que vaya a hacerle juicio a Fátima por la imitación que hace de ella.