Susana eligió el abogado para ir contra Rial

La guerra está abierta. Susana  encomendó a Fernando Burlando para ir contra Jorge Rial. Lo dijo en un mövil para LAM. “Lo voy a dejar en la calle” , sonaron sus dichos como una suerte de vengadora. Es que el ex Intruso re flotó en radio el caso del uso que hizo la Diva de un beneficio por discapacidad para comprar un auto alta gama excepto de impuestos, en los 90. ¿Burlando que tiene buena relación con ambos intentará una conciliación ?