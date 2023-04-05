Sylvestre abonó la teoría de la “emboscada” y sugirió que Berni podría ser el “tapado” de CFK

El conductor de C5N dijo varias veces que “plantaron un muerto”.

En medio de la tensión por la agresión a Sergio Berni, el oficialismo salió en bloque a plantear un nuevo relato que apunta a una supuesta emboscada, donde habría habido infiltrados. ¿Berni fue obligado al lugar o se mandó solo?. La respuesta a esa pregunta derrumba la insólita hipótesis que repiten por estas horas funcionarios del kirchnerismo.

Hasta el propio Axel Kicillof fue enviado a C5N a ponerle la cara a esa disparatada versión. El gobernador dijo que fue “inédito el episodio que terminó con la vida del colectivero. “Parecía el robo a un blindado…. hay que investigar a fondo, esto no parece el robo a un colectivo en un barrio popular, es muy raro”, lanzó. Pero lo peor vino después: “Unos días antes Patricia Bullrich había estado hablando de los colectivos, Milman había hablado del asesinato a Cristina”. Insólito.

Algunos conductores oficialistas como Gustavo Sylvestre se atrevieron a hablar de “un muerto plantado”. El periodista tuvo en su programa a Berni, Kicillof y luego Wado de Pedro repitiendo las mismas palabras. Al margen, el ministro del Interior fue el único que se solidarizó con la familia de la víctima.

Anoche, en el final de su programa, el conductor de C5N fue por más: dijo que Berni está pensando en ser candidato a presidente y que sería el “tapado” de Cristina. “Pablo González no es“, dijo muy seguro. El nombre lo había hecho rodar Navarro luego de una columna del Perro Verbitsky. Luego aparecieron varios periodistas oficialistas repitiendo que a Cristina “nunca se le filtra nada”.

La intención, entonces, sería hacer rodar el nombre del presidente de YPF para posicionarlo y que termine yendo de candidato a Santa Cruz, donde el kirchnerismo no encuentra una figura potable.