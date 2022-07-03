Sylvestre dijo que Alberto se enteró sobre la renuncia de Guzmán en “un evento familiar”, pero estaba con su jefe

El Presidente estaba en la casa de Fabián De Sousa.

Gustavo Sylvestre contó anoche en Sobredosis de TV que Alberto Fernández se enteró de la renuncia de Martín Guzmán en un evento familiar donde estaba con su mujer y su hijo. Luego agregó que ese evento era en la provincia de Buenos Aires y que un colaborador “le pasó” el teléfono para que le llegue la mala noticia. Los conductores se mofaron de la situación sin saber lo que había detrás.

Según publicó el diario Clarín, Fernández estaba en la casa de Fabián De Sousa, uno de los dueños de C5N, en el club de campo Puerto Panal, en Zárate. 

El Presidente estuvo acompañado, entre otros, por Julián Leunda, uno de los colaboradores de mayor confianza, que trabajó en C5N y que suele hacer de nexo entre el jefe de Estado y el empresario de medios.

 