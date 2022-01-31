Sylvestre le pegó a La Cámpora y tuvo un blooper en su vuelta

El conductor recordó que la agrupación juvenil “boicoteó” la candidatura de Daniel Scioli en 2015.

Gustavo Sylvestre volvió a la pantalla de C5N justo una hora después de la renuncia de Maximo Kirchner a la presidencia del bloque del Frente de Todos. Los nervios le jugaron una mala pasada. “Bienvenidos a Minuto ano”, dijo y se corrigió rápidamente. Por las dudas, el programa se llama Minuto Uno y este lunes arrancó su séptima temporada.

En el plano editorial, sorprendió el énfasis con el cual el conductor apoyó el acuerdo del Gobierno con el FMI. En ese marco, Sylvestre criticó a la La Cámpora y recordó que en 2015 “boicotearon” la candidatura de Daniel Scioli.

Minutos después, dijo al pasar que el comunicado de Máximo Kirchner omitió decir que Néstor  Kirchner acordó con el Fondo en 2003. Se cuidó de no criticar al hijo de Cristina.

En los estudios de C5N ya estaba el presidente Alberto Fernández para una entrevista que duró más de una hora y dejó decenas de títulos.