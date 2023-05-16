Szifrón llegó a Hollywood con una peli a la medida del primer gran desafío

El realizador argentino sumó además el ser jurado del Festival de Cannes. El simulador paga el precio de pertenecer.

A todo vanguardista en el arte le persigue un dulce peligro, que es el de amplificar su obra a detrimento del aura original. Damián Szifrón atravesó el túnel hacia el primer mundo de las producciones cinematográficas con una muy aceptable película: Misántropo. La historia cuenta, en la superficie, la conducta criminal serial de un odiador que en su periplo de sangre produce matanzas, para curar su heridas traumáticas de infancia.

Del minuto cero Szifrón no invita a su juego de simulación, mostrado lo evidente (un brutal criminal impiadoso) y asomando de a poco la trascendencia de un mundo afectado por la falta de humanidad. El público puede dudar , por momentos, en despertar cierta comprensión por el chacal hijo de un combatiente de Vietnam.

El realizador de Relatos Salvajes entró por la puerta  que quiere el principal mercado cuando te da un presupuesto millonario de producción. Pese a lo que esperan sus fans de culto, el joven cineasta vence prejuicios y confiesa: ” A mí el cine norteamericano siempre me gustó mucho”.

En una entrevista concedida a la Rolling Stone, Szifrón reconoce que hubo cosas que debió negociar con la industria de los grandes tanques del séptimo arte, como tiempos, locaciones y hasta algunos giros en el guion.

Espero 10 años para macerar esta reaparición justo cuando lanzará junto a sus amigos , el film de Los Simuladores. A Misántropo se le puede clavar un tenedor exquisito , y como toda materia opinable, decir que al director se le fue la mano con el show de sangre o algunos clichés de diálogos épicos entre los miembros del FBI. Lo más sencillo de toda peli es criticarla con el pochoclo. Lo mayormente complicado es imaginarse cómo uno la hubiera hecho mejor.

Uno de los preceptos de este talento argentino es que las historias a narras estén por encima de la pirotecnia . En este sentido, su debut en la meca del cine mundial , es posible que haya gastado municione extras. ¿Derecho de piso? El tiempo lo dirá. Lo que si es evidente que junto con Luis Puenzo (La Historia Oficial) , Juan José Campanella (El Secreto de sus Ojos) y ahora Szifrón, un irrupción a las primeras ligas sin un Oscar en la manga.

Horacio Caride