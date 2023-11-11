Tailhade asegura que nunca vio a Zanchetta y trató de defender al “Conu” Rodríguez

El diputado ultra K dice que es víctima del espía.

El diputado Rodolfo Tailhade hizo un video para tratar de defenderse del escándalo de espionaje que lo tiene como protagonista. Admitió que tenía mensajes con el espía Ariel Zanchetta pero dijo que lo hizo pensando que era periodista. Muy raro para alguien experto en el área de inteligencia.

“Ariel Zanchetta se presentó como periodista, me dijo que le serviría que replicara en mis redes las notas que replicaba en su sitio Enclave. También me dijo que quería reunirse. Solo tuve una conversación telefónica pero nunca lo vi”, aseguró.

Sobre el link que le mandó Zanchetta con los diálogos de Lago Escondido, trató de restarle importancia diciendo que “todo el país” estaba al tanto de ese escándalo.

Además, el diputado dijo que el fiscal Pollicita hizo una “trampita” en el dictamen que se difundió esta semana. “Mi nombre debería haber estado en el dictamen porque fui una de las víctimas“, se quejó.

En esa línea, aseguró que la pauta que le entregaba el “Conu” Rodriguez fue de “buena fe”.