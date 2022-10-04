Tamara Pettinato dice que fue un “chiste” el agravio a Leuco

“Leuco, chupala”, había lanzado la hija del ex SUMO en los Martín Fierro.

“Fue un chiste, ya le perdí perdón“, dijo Tamara Pettinato ante un móvil de LN luego de la repercusión negativa que tuvo su exabrupto en los Martín Fierro. Y agregó: “Son boludeces que uno hace, no hay nada detrás”.

Pettinato tuvo su momento border cuando al festejar el Martín Fierro, por ser parte del programa Y Quien Podrá Ayudarnos, agravió a Alfredo Leuco. Todavía era una noche de discursos moderados, cuando la hija del ex integrante de Sumo de desbocó: “Leuco, chupala”, arengó.

La sorpresa por la descontextualización de su arremetida fue total. Ernesto Tenembaum puso cara de nada y esbozó una tenue sonrisa. Una pena.