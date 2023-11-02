Tapia se enteró antes de una buena noticia judicial

Claudio Tapia otra vez fue beneficiado por la Justicia. La Cámara Federal confirmó un sobreseimiento que le había dictado hace apenas dos meses el juez Ercolini en una causa que se inició por la denuncia de un empresario. Lo llamativo es que el presidente de la AFA se habría enterado de la buena noticia antes que se haga pública.