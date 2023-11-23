Tapia tensa más el mundo fútbol tras la victoria de Milei

Se va adelantar a la asunción del nuevo presidente para aglutinar fuerzas. Creen que van por él. Scaloni mira todo con estupor y un pie afuera.

Chiqui Tapia sigue acariciando la Copa del Mundo. Se siente un jugador más , el DT y el factótum de la gran victoria en Qatar. Es bien cierto que bancó la parada Scaloni cuando los cuestionamientos dé dirigentes , periodistas y políticos ninguneaban la figura de técnico campeón del Mundo. Como siempre los personalismos amenazan con estropear un  lindo momento.

El Chiqui volverá a justar tropa, sobre todo del futbol ascenso, para plantar bandera en contra del proyecto privatizador de los clubes de fútbol que impulsa el gobierno elegido y apoyado por Mauricio Macri. Milei salió, duranta la campaña, a estipular coincidencias con las SA deportivas que dominan el escenario del negocio del fútbol mundial. Coherente con su máxima de menos estado en todos los sectores de la sociedad , tiene como aliado en esto también al ex presidente del Segundo Tiempo que quiere volver a mandar en Boca.

Habrá una Asamblea de los clubes en la que se dará a conocer un comunicado ratificatorio contra las Sociedades Anónimas ,en el fútbol. Son 46 instituciones que quedarán expuestas al igual que aquellos comunicados de River y Boca apuntándole a Milei, mientras rodaba la pelota.

Tapia tiene temor que Macri vuelva a manejar los piolines del mundo xeneize y que esto sea un trampolín para correrlo de la AFA. Scaloni y el suspenso que puso sobre su continuidad en la Selección puede actuar como el disparados de una pelea abierta por el nuevo poder en el fútbol.

Hay premios que aun no cobraron en el plantel , ruidos políticos que se amplificaron en la campaña presidencial que tuvo una  cercanía tóxica  Existen fuertes versiones que el Chiqui quiso forzar una foto con Sergio Massa y el plantel. La misma mancha venenosa ,de la utilización de un símbolo de orgullo deportivo por parte de la política, que evitaron Messi y sus compañeros, cuando Alberto quiso recibirlos en la Rosada.