Tarico homenajeó a Sehinkman , antes de su achique

ALoooooÓ . Y un día, el psicólogo Diego Sehinkman se dio el gusto que el genio de Tarico lo imite. Fue justo en el último programa , antes del achique del segmento, ya que la semana próxima llega Joni Viale a TN.

Risas que sirvieron para distender lo que siempre resulta una incomodidad , los cambios en la grilla.  El panel de colaboradores se reducirá al máximo ya que Sólo Una Vuelta Más será un programa de tan solo una hora de duración.