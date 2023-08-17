Tarico sublime imitando a Fantino

Ariel Tarico la sigue rompiendo en sus micros de TN. En su última intervención, caricaturizó a Ale Fantino, el factótum de haber hecho famoso al ganador de las PASO en TV. A su talento para sacar alma de los personajes le agrega el pensamiento crítico. Al Fanta de Tarico se le ocurrió un buen gabinete posible del libertario. Alfa, Kikuchi y hasta el propio Ale como reemplazante de Gabriela Cerruti.

 