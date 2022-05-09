Tartu dijo que Casero exhibió la desconexión de cierto periodismo

El enfrentamiento entre Casero y Majul expuesto en la pantalla de La Nación+ tiene militancia de un lado o del otro, en medio de terceros que piensan que lo de ambos fue un papelón. Para el periodista de espectáculos, Augusto Tartu, la explosión del actor dejó expuestos a los periodistas que “usan chupines”, pero que también tienen autos que “ni el Miami los tienen”, acusó el panelista.

Tartu no dio nombres pero se volcó a favor de Casero, y apuntó a los condicionamientos de ciertos periodistas de acuerdo a la pauta que reciben.