” Te cuidamos la boleta Javier”

Eso parecen decirle al libertario varios referentes peronistas territoriales del conurbano , sottovoce. Es que los Barones sobrevivientes de las relecciones eternas saben que muchos jóvenes lo votaran en las PASO a quien asoma como la sorpresa electoral. Entonces, proponen el ” te cuidamos la boleta” a cambio de poder colar candidatos propios en listas de concejales o legisladores provinciales , en la lista del partido la Libertad Avanza. Precavidos, por las dudas, estos jefes comunales charlan con los dos armadores principales del estrafalario personaje, también provenientes de cierta historia con el peronismo. Uno de ellos es Sebastián Pareja y otro el ex comisario , Guillermo Britos ( intendente de Chivilcoy).