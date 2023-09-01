Telefe levanta la veda a Marley

El canal de las pelotitas pondrá al aire un especial homenaje a Silvina Luna. Lo conducirá Marley, quien venía congelado por las denuncias que hay en su contra por supuestos abusos. Después del caso Mammon, el canal decidió curarse a nivel salud y tomó protocolos preventivos hasta que se aclaren las sospechas. Sin embargo, al tratarse de una figura como Luna, que compartió muchos viajes del programa de Marley por el mundo, decidieron reubicar en la grilla a su estrella.