Tenembaum comparó a Jony Viale con Tucker Carlson

Fue por la difusión de un polémico video sobre Sergio Massa.

Ernesto Tenembaum cuestionó la difusión de un video de Sergio Massa en un acto en Misiones, donde el candidato aparece con una mirada extraña. Por la difusión de ese video, el periodista disparó contra Jony Viale, a quien comparó con Tucker Carlson, un comentarista político conservador estadounidense que trabajó para la cadena Fox News y hace poco entrevistó a Javier Milei.

“Viale es un periodista que se asemeja a Tucker Carlson, que instalaba que Barack Obama no era norteamericano sino africano, que decía que Trump había ganado cuando había perdido y en los chats internos se sabía que decían que perdían audiencia si no decían que hubo fraude.Es ese tipo de personaje. Uno ve todo el tiempo cómo arma cosas y la gente que lo escucha le cree. Pero igual es público cautivo, voto duro del pro Bullrich y Milei”, lanzó Tenembaum.

La pelea no es nueva. Tenembaum comenzó a enojarse por las imitaciones que hacía Ariel Tarico en el programa de radio de Viale. “Confunde sus cinco puntos de rating con un país, el mundo está lleno de personajes como él que se montan sobre un enojo, que se montan sobre una pandemia para agitar y generar las peores angustias”, dijo sobre Viale.