Tenembaum sobre una posible condena a CFK: “Prefiero que haya impunidad y que la democracia funcione”

El periodista fue muy criticado en redes sociales por sus dichos.

Ernesto Tenenbaum tuvo un programa agitado. De manera sorpresiva, dijo que no sería bueno que Cristina Kirchner sea condenada por la Justicia en el juicio de la obra pública. “Pienso como Zaffaroni, más allá que creo que es culpable, prefiero que haya impunidad y que la democracia funciona, si hay mucha gente que quiera votar a un candidato lo pueda votar, a que haya justicia y que no funcione la democracia”, lanzó. Y luego agregó: “Son mis valores, otros tendrán otros”.

En el mismo programa, hubo una entrevista complicada con el diputado ultra K Rodolfo Taihade.