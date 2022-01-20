Tenembaum y Novaresio debatieron al aire sobre “el peor gobierno de la democracia”

Los dos periodistas discutieron al aire sobre la gestión de Alberto Fernández.

Luis Novaresio publicó una columna desafiante en Infobae donde concluye que el gobierno de Alberto Fernández es el peor de la democracia, al menos desde 1983 hasta ahora. Ernesto Tenembaum lo llamó y debatieron al aire sobre esa afirmación.

“Es el peor gobierno desde 1983 porque no tiene vocación democrática (…). Ha defendido regímenes que no respetan los derechos humanos. Si miras para adentro y mirás lo que pasa con “Wado” De Pedro es un escándalo”, explicó Novaresio en Radios con Vos. 

Y agregó: “Está proponiendo tirar por la ventana a cuatro ministros de la Corte”. 

El debate merece escucharlo ….