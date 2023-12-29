Tenembaum y Vidal, un cruce por redes que tiene una historia reciente

Se cruzaron por el DNU de Milei pero pasaron cosas antes.

El periodista Ernesto Tenembaum se cruzó por redes con la ex gobernador Maria Eugenia Vidal a raíz del DNU que firmó el presidente Javier Milei. Vidal se manifestó a favor de que el Congreso ratifique el decreto, lo que generó un ida y vuelta por X.

“La democracia no cae solo por los ataques de los autoritarios, sino cuando sus propios dirigentes empiezan a claudicar. Una pena esto. ¿Que diría si el DNU lo hubiera firmado CFK?”, fue uno de los tuits picantes de Tenembaum.

Vidal no se quedó atrás: “Nunca me opuse a la herramienta y en este caso estoy de acuerdo con el contenido. Todo el resto de las recetas han fracasado, el país necesita soluciones y la pobreza no puede esperar. Saludos, Ernesto”.

El cruce tiene un antecedente. Hace un año, en su programa de radio, Tenembaum castigó a Vidal por la causa del BAPRO, que terminó en la nada. “Tiene algunas cosas que explicar por lo del Pata Medina”, dijo en ese momento.