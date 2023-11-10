Tenso cruce entre el “Coco” Sily y el periodista Tomás Mendez

La campaña tiene nerviosos a muchos en los medios de comunicación. Incluso en las filas del oficialismo. En el canal Extra se vivió un cruce muy tenso entre “Coco” Sily y Tomás Mendez.

“No has parado de defenderlo a Milei”, le cuestionó el actor al periodista.

Mendez no dudó en ubicarlo: “A diferencia tuya, yo no recibo sobres”. La discusión siguió pero bajaron un cambio.