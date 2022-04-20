Tetaz copió a Milei

El diputado radical Martín Tetaz se plegó a la onda regalona demagógica inaugurada por Javier Milei. Resulta que el economista mediático ofreció a sus seguidores regalarles 1000 dólares a quienes describan el trámite más absurdo que hayan tenido que realizar en el Estado. Promete como diputado recolectar esa información para eliminar capas burocráticas.