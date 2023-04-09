Tiempos Modernos de la Inteligencia Artificial

Este novedosos instrumento del avance tecnológico tiene multiusos entre ellos genera preocupación en oficios por sustitución de mano de obra.

Apareció como una noticia suelta , casi de color. Un locutor argentino que se dedica a los doblajes denunció que su trabajo fue reemplazado por un software de Inteligencia Artificial por un canal que transmite dibujos animados.

Alejandro Graue dio una serie de entrevistas entre ellas al canal de noticias CNN en Español donde articuló un discurso para contar su historia muy razonable, para nada se trató de un agente sindicalizado que se opone al llamado progreso.

Contó que no está en contra de las nuevas herramientas sino que rechaza el que se reemplace el factor humano. Fue la muestra de un granito en un médano que amenaza con expandirse en muchas otras actividades.

Hace poco, nos referimos en este mismo sitio a la amenaza que la Inteligencia Artificial puede generar en las campañas políticas imitando casi a la perfección voces , gestos de personalidades y hacerles decir cosas a sus antojos e intereses oscuros.

El genial Charles Chaplin concientizó a la humanidad con su película Tiempos Modernos (1936) como la segunda etapa industrial estaba generando obreros “mecanizados o máquinas”. EL Fordismo nacía como una opción para vencer la crisis del económica de 1929.

Como artista vanguardista , Tiempos Modernos fue su primer película sonora y la ultima donde su personaje Charlot, un vagabundo, aparece en sus films interpretando la voz de los que no tienen voz.

La majestuosa obra fílmica comienza con un rebaño de ovejas , entre ellas se divisa una negra.La analogía siguiente son trabajadores amuchados saliendo de un medio de transporte para dirigirse a las fabricas.

Cuando es despedido de la fábrica donde lo explotaban se siente libre y hasta aparece mezclado en una marcha anticapitalista.

La IA se asemeja a un descubrimiento atómico, puede ser para que acompañe el desarrollo humano o se puede inclinarse con efectos devastadores como lo fue la bomba atómica.

En esa puja por la plusvalía que mucho antes había postulado Carlos Marx, en Tiempos Modernos estaba muy visible el planteo de conflicto.

En estos tiempos de Inteligencia Artificial , ¿las cuestión es tan explícita? y ala vez, ¿ Quienes son las ovejas negras, que con una inteligencia humana pueden emprender el balanceo para que la IA no arremeta todo lo que tenga por delante?

Robert Oppenheimer estuvo arrepentido de su creación pero fue demasiado tarde hay que la consecuencias se vieron e Hiroshima y Nagasaki. Llego a afirmar “Ahora me he convertido en la muerte, el destructor de mundos”.

horacio Caride