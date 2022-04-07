Tinelli, Andrea Rincón y Laurita Fernández: quiénes son los famosos que promocionaban una supuesta estafa con criptomonedas

La empresa Vayo Group dejó de atender a los inversos. Cuánto cobraban por prompcionarla.

Marcelo Tinelli, su hija Candelaria, Natalia Oreiro, Andre Rincón, Laurita Fernández, José María Listorti figuran en la lista de famosos que promocionaron Vayo Business, que prometía dividendos casi mágicos en un esquema de criptomonedas similar al de Generación Zoe. Para eso cobraban hasta 9 mil dólares por mes.

El negocio milagroso se cayó de repente. Los inversores de repente no recibieron respuestas y la oficina comercial de la empresa desapreció.

“Quiero recomendarte a Vayo Business, metele en este link y podemos obtener muchos beneficios”, decía el spot de Rincón.

“Vayo Group es una empresa argentina que se esfuerza para que vos inviertas de manera fácil y segura”, recomendaba la hija de Tinelli. Parece que de segura no tenía nada….