Tinelli habló de su paso por San Lorenzo: “El fútbol es muy ingrato”

Marcelo Tinelli, platinado de vuelta de Qatar, habló de sentir ingratitud por parte del hincha de San Lorenzo. El mega conductor no puede entrar al Gasómetro por su mala imagen entre los hinchas azulgrana. “Nunca toque un peso de San Lorenzo”, le dijo, algo quejoso, a Angel de Brito.