Tinelli presiona para hacer cambios en el programa de Laje

Cuentan que Marcelo Tinelli quiere que haya un imitador en el programa de la primer franja noticiosa de A24. A Antonio Laje no le habría gustado la sugerencia e hizo saber que preferiría no agregar ese cambio. Según Jorge Rial, en los pasillos del canal trascendió que Tinelli le habría puesto el apodo al conductor de “tristonio”.