Tinelli seguirá con la demanda contra Jonatan Viale

Loa hace ofendido pro dichos agraviantes del periodista. América se encolumnó a favor de su estrella.

¿Qué pasó pasó para que Macícelo Tinelli haya decidido realizar una demanda millonaria contra el periodista Jonatan Viale? Ya además no aceptó un llamado de disculpas del periodista. Los dichos de Viale sobre supuestos vínculos de negocios de  Tinelli con el ex intendente Martín Insaurralde. Además , en las duras editoriales insinuó que el mega conductor tendría ligazón con el narcotráfico.

La causa es por ‘daños y perjuicios’ y está en el Juzgado Civil 72 y abarca también a La Nación +. Entre los comentarios del periodista figura : “¿Va a contar Tinelli algún días cuánto dinero recibía del Gobierno de Lomas de Zamora?”.

Trascendió que al demandas es de 60 millones de pesos y que Tinelli piensa donarla, de ganar en los tribunales. ‘No me interesa que me pida disculpas. Voy a juicio derecho porque las acusaciones excede las críticas'”, aseguró  Ángel de Brito al aire de LAM, que le contó su amigo Marcelo.

La demanda millonaria contra Jonatan despertó le defensa del demandante por parte de la pantalla de América , canal que maneja Marcelo en una gran proporción del contenido. En tanto, otros periodistas o medios aprovecharon para el pase de factura contra Viale, como C5N.