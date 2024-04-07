TN apuesta a una figura histórica para reemplazar a Massaccesi

Mario Massaccesi dejará su lugar en “TN Central” para sumarse a Cuestión de Peso. Quién lo reemplazaría.

Mario Massaccesi dejará su lugar en “TN Central” para sumarse a Cuestión de Peso, el histórico reality de canal 13.

“Es un salto a algo que no hice nunca antes. Fue muy rápida la decisión, en diez minutos dije que sí”, contó el periodista en diálogo con TN Show.

Massaccesi apuesta a una nueva etapa en su carrera. “Van a ser 10 participantes. Todavía no están seleccionados, recién ayer se largó la convocatoria, con lo cual hay un tiempo ahora de chequear cada uno de los perfiles de los postulantes y ver cómo se arma ese equipo, que ahí no intervengo yo, interviene la producción”, explicó.

La novedad es que su reemplazante podría ser Marcelo Bonelli, el histórico conductor de TN que quiere dejar las madrugadas del 13. Si se concreta la movida, el canal tendrá una grilla potente a partir de las 18 horas.