TN avanza para organizar los debates de las PASO

Son los únicos que no son obligatorios por ley y que puede tener la pantalla privada. Quien no quiere ir al debate moderado por Bonelli.

Te acordás hermano que tiempo aquellos cuando A Dos Voces tenía la marca registrada de los debate presidenciales. Hace ya dos elecciones nacionales que por ley , esos choque entre candidatos deben ser transmitidos en la esfera pública. Las fechas establecidas son:  los domingos 1 y 8 de octubre, en la antesala de las elecciones generales. En caso de haber segunda vuelta (ballotage)  el último debate tendrá lugar el 12 de noviembre.

Marcelo Bonelli que segurmanete será convocado como una de las caras de esas contiendas entre los presidenciables, ya trabaja con su equipo para tner la llave de los debates de las PASO. Estos escapan a la reglamentación ya que no son obligatorios.

TN ya tendría el si de la mayoría de los precandidatos. Se estudia hacer al menos dos platos fuertes el de la ciudad y el de la provincia de Buenos Aires. Uno de los que está reuidizo a dar el si es el gobernador de la provincia de Buenos Aires, Áxel Kicillof, quien por un mandato Cristinista no ha pisado nunca como gobernante el piso del canal de Clarín.

Días atrás , Larreta vivió un momento incómodo cuando unas personas se acercaron a la mesa que compartía con Bonelli, en el bar británico, y le indilgaron pasividad ante los cortes de luz. Según explicaron los participantes del café , se estana ultimando detalles de los debates televisados para el round de las PASO.

Los debates presidenciales será transmitidos por los medios públicos y los privados se podrá aherir a la emisión. Uno se realizará en la ciudad y el otro en una provincia.

 