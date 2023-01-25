TN lanza su nueva grilla: Massaccesi y Amoroso pasan a la tarde

La programación sufrió varias modificaciones.

El próximo lunes, tras el receso del verano, TN lanzará su nueva grilla con la presencia de Carolina Amoroso y Mario Massaccesi en el turno tarde. Además, Franco Mercuriali volverá al segmento de las 23 horas.

Amoroso conducirá el segmento de 16 a 18 que antes estaba en manos de “Pepe” Gil Vidal y Sandra Borghi. El primero se jubiló y su compañera decidió volver a la calle con informes especiales.

Amoroso se había quedado con menos pantalla por el final de Bella y Bestia, tal como había anticipado este medio.

La otra novedad es que de 18 a 20 estará Mario Massaccesi al frente del clásico TN Central. De 20 a 22 seguirá Diego Sehinkman y el resto del equipo. Y a las 23 cerrará el día Franco Mercuriali, otros de los conductores históricos que suele ocupar el rol que le asignen.